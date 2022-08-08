Work begins on huge Tangmere development

The plans were approved by Chichester District Council’s planning committee in April last year and will see a huge housing development built in the village.

Works will be split into four ‘character areas’ including the village centre, countryside edge, the historic setting and the spine road.

The A27 Temple Bar junction will act as the main access to the site with two more from Tangmere Road. One requires a brand-new roundabout to be built.

A sign has appeared in a Tangmere field

Photos from the area show diggers in the area and sings up alerting residents that building is now underway.

The mammoth development is considered to be one of the largest if not the single-largest new development in the district and has sparked some upset in the community with a number of residents complaining that there is already too much development in the area.