Work completed to repair dangerous dip in Bexhill town centre road

It is one of a number of road works taking place across the town following complaints from residents and councillors about the state of roads in the town.

Work started at the end of March to repair two large sinkholes in Bolebrooke Road, which had been causing problems for months.

East Sussex Highways also confirmed that another sinkhole in Cooden Drive, near the junction with South Cliff Avenue, has now been repaired.

Bexhill has seen a number of sinkholes or ‘voids’ appearing in its roads over the last two years. The latest one was a ‘void’ that was discovered in the carriageway in February in Upper Sea Road in the Old Town. Stagecoach said it had to divert its bus routes to avoid the hole, which East Sussex Highways confirmed has since been repaired.

Last November, residents in Cantelupe Road demanded a sinkhole in their road be repaired months after it was first discovered.

Cllr Hazel Timpe, Rother district councillor for Sackville Ward, said earlier this year that the state of Bexhill’s roads was ‘becoming increasingly intolerable’.

1 . A dangerous dip in the road has now been repaired in Sackville Road, Bexhill. A dangerous dip in the road has now been repaired in Sackville Road, Bexhill. Photo: staff

