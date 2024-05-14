Work continues on Bognor Regis Arcade, as scaffolding set to go up for 20 weeks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scaffolding will be erected in Bognor Regis town centre for 20 weeks as work on the arcade continues, a spokesperson for Arun District Council has said.

The scaffolding will be erected on the High Street, York Road and Belmont Street elevations and should stay there for the next few months.

The news comes shortly after the completion of site investigation work into the arcade itself, as well as a successful application for £628,000 from the Brownfield Land Release Fund, which used to fund enabling works which started yesterday (Monday, May 13). Subject to a successful planning application, these works will prepare the building for more extensive regeneration project in the near future, which will involve new homes and extra retail space.

A council spokesperson confirmed the plans themselves are also developing, and the community will be invited to participate as they proceed: “We plan to engage and consult with the local community on our proposals prior to submitting a planning application later this year.”

The Arcade, Bognor Regis.

Work has been ongoing at The Arcade since September last year, even though the council promised to have finished by the start of 2024. In a statement released in March, a spokesperson explained that this was because issues at The Arcade were more serious, and more fundamental, than anticipated:

"Soon after stripping the roof, we uncovered many structural defects that had to be addressed before doing the actual roofing work. Work resumed in early January 2024. Due to circumstances outside of our control this was delayed, but we are pleased to report that work is now progressing.”

Announced in Summer last year, the work sparked controversy amongst business owners in the area, who were told they might have to foot the bill, despite paying an annual maintenance fee. Restaurant owner Alisan Gundogu told Sussex World: “They get more than £100,000 service charge a year from the shops here, and they’ve never repaired it properly. We’ve paid all this money over several years, where has it all gone?”