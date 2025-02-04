Work continues on Bognor Regis theatre as £15 million refurb makes progress

A £15 million refurbishment project taking on Bognor’s Alexandra Theatre is progressing well, Arun District Council has said.

The latest update, issued by a district council spokesperson, makes clear that work has been progressing well over the last few months.

Since the last update, teams have completed the soft-stripping of the theatre’s interior, completed the demolition of the building to the west elevation of the theatre, facing out onto the Place St Maur, and started the demolition of the north elevation, which faces out onto Belmont Street.

On top of this, contractors at Neilcott Construction, who were assigned to the project, have started work to protect the Place St Maur from any potential impact while the theatre undergoes rejuvenation. The Place St Maur itself benefitted from a £1.5 million project, which involved new paving, landscaping and the introduction of bespoke water features, in 2022.

Alexandra Theatre, in Bognor Regis

High level mechanical and electrical works have also been completed, alongside the installation of a temporary traffic management system on Belmont Street, which is expected to remain in place until the work is complete.

Over the next few weeks and months, contractors will set to work on the next stage of the project, which will involve completing the demolition of the building’s north elevation, the full installation of protective structures on the Place St Maur, as well as the installation of a piling mat to ensure the safe and reliable use of piling rigs on site.

Once finished, the newly refurbished theatre will have 386 seats in the main auditorium, with additional legroom, displacement air systems and technical infrastructure thanks to a comprehensive redesign, as well as improved bar and catering facilities, much more floor space, with five separate studios across the facility, many of which will have the potential for audio/ visual connection to the main auditorium, and a striking new facade spilling out on to the Place St Maur.

It’s hoped that the theatre will help attract new visitors to Bognor Regis all year round, creating new jobs and securing existing ones – all while delivering new, improved and more efficient facilities for residents.