Work on broken Midhurst bridge to start tomorrow morning

By Connor Gormley
Published 24th Mar 2025, 14:06 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 14:16 BST
Photo: Eddie Mitchellplaceholder image
Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Vital repair work on North Mill Bridge is set to start tomorrow morning (March 24) following a much-anticipated stone delivery.

The bridge was damaged in a road traffic accident earlier this year, and has been partially closed ever since while West Sussex County Council organised repairs – a process complicated by the fact that, as a listed bridge, repair materials had to meet specific parameters.

Addressing residents on Facebook, West Sussex County Councillor Tom Richardson confirmed that stonemasons will start work tomorrow: “There will be a short closure overnight tonight (March 23), so that the concrete blocks can be moved to allow the necessary working room.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is anticipated that the work will be completed towards the end of next week.

Once the repairs are completed, there will be another short overnight closure to remove the concrete blocks, make the changes to the lining and signage and to remove the traffic management equipment.”

Related topics:WorkMidhurstWest Sussex County CouncilFacebook
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice