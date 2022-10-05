Work on crumbling Tangmere Control Tower begins

The building project will include removing brick work to the building and allowing surveys to commence, including a full buildings condition survey.

It will be the first time the project team have been inside the derelict building.

Matt Gover-Wren, director of Tangmere Tower CIC said: “We are over the moon to make this progress, it will enable completion of phase one of the project.

“Once the surveys are completed, we will then know the full extent of funding needed to bring her back to life”.

“This phase of the works has been made entirely possible by all the people who have donated to the project, we thank all of you for your help”.

Richard Meynell of Meynell Hayes Ltd appointed architects said: “To be appointed to lead on this project is truly wonderful, it’s such an exciting scheme to be involved with.

“This first step enables us to understand the fabric of the building and what works will be required”.

The team are planning further fundraising events across next year and plan to make a full application to heritage lottery funding.

With the goal to re-open the tower and gardens as a community facility for future generations to enjoy.

The team have attended many public events and pulled together a vision document which reflect local opinion on future uses.

The control tower built in 1944 in time for D-Day has seen WWII action, with Tangmere controlling many local airfields.

Considered by many to have been the most important airfield during the Battle of Britain.

The control tower is the last remaining derelict structure of WWII in the village of Tangmere, which was at one time, the scene of clandestine SOE flights across enemy lines and witness to two air speed record attempts.

It is also hosted the then Prince of Wales (now King Charles III) in his first flying lesson in 1968.

RAF Tangmere closed its doors in 1970, with many buildings lost.

The control tower itself was grade II listed in 2011 and placed on the heritage at risk register by the campaign in 2015.

To donate to the repair work project visit the project’s justgiving page.

1. Tangmere Control Tower Tangmere Tower CIC along with their appointed local award-winning architects, Meynell Hayes Ltd have announced that phase one of the project will commence on Saturday, October 29. Photo: Tangmere Control Tower Team Photo Sales

2. Tangmere Control Tower Tangmere Tower CIC along with their appointed local award-winning architects, Meynell Hayes Ltd have announced that phase one of the project will commence on Saturday, October 29. Photo: Tangmere Control Tower Team Photo Sales

3. Tangmere Control Tower Tangmere Tower CIC along with their appointed local award-winning architects, Meynell Hayes Ltd have announced that phase one of the project will commence on Saturday, October 29. Photo: Tangmere Control Tower Team Photo Sales

4. Tangmere Control Tower Tangmere Tower CIC along with their appointed local award-winning architects, Meynell Hayes Ltd have announced that phase one of the project will commence on Saturday, October 29. Photo: Tangmere Control Tower Team Photo Sales