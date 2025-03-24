Work on new engineering hub for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service picks up pace

A new engineering hub for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is beginning to take shape in Newhaven at the site of the old fire station on Fort Road.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site was handed over to contractors in January and steady progress is being made to create a modern maintenance facility for maintain fire appliances and vehicles.

The project compromises of partial demolition to the former fire station and workshops, with construction of new larger, modernised engineering workshops and full refurbishment to the offices and stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facilities will include renewable energy, new mechanical and electrical installations throughout the buildings office spaces, training room, kitchen and toilets.

A new engineering hub for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is beginning to take shape in Newhaven at the site of the old fire station on Fort Road. Picture: East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

Outside the grounds will be cleared and cleaned, new drainage installed along with lighting, landscaping and parking for servicing of vehicles and staff.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue confirmed that once complete, the grounds will principally be used Monday to Friday during normal office hours.

The Fire Service added that work is expected to continue until the end of the year with contractors planning to be on site from 8am to 5pm, Mondays to Fridays and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays with no works on Sundays.