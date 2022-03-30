Work on new Hastings hotel and student apartments starts

Developers at Cochrane Design were given planning permission in October 2020 by Hastings Borough Council to change the former University of Brighton building in Havelock Road into student accommodation and an adjacent hotel.

However, the pandemic delayed the start of the development.

But Sean Cochrane, from Cochrane Design, said the scheme was finally being built and the student studio accommodation is due for completion in August this year.

This will involve the building of 49 self-contained studio apartments.

Developers have also revealed their plans for the proposed hotel.

Sean said it will be a Vive Hotel, using the same team that built the award-winning Es Vive Hotel in Ibiza.

He said: “The new hotel will operate an additional 46 holiday rooms over the year which then increasing to 97 with the addition of the studios over summer period. This will be changing the landscape of central Hastings and finally giving the town the hotel it deserves.”

The Havelock Road building is built in two wings.

The back wing will accommodate 49 studio apartments to be let to students and also used as holiday apartments. The front wing will be used to build the hotel.

Vive Hotel Hastings will have 46 rooms, bar and restaurant, events space and roof terrace.

1. Architect's impression of the interior of the proposed student accommodation. Image from Cochrane Design SUS-220330-122842001 Photo Sales

2. Architect's impression of the interior of the proposed student accommodation. Image from Cochrane Design SUS-220330-122852001 Photo Sales

3. Architect's impression of the interior of the proposed student accommodation. Image from Cochrane Design SUS-220330-122902001 Photo Sales

4. Architect's impression of the interior of the proposed student accommodation. Image from Cochrane Design SUS-220330-122912001 Photo Sales