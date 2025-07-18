Work on pedestrian crossing upgrade in Bognor Regis set to start next week
Work on a pedestrian crossing in Bognor Regis is set to start next week, according to West Sussex County Council.
The upgrade works, to a crossing on Westmeads Drive, will start on July 23 and continue until September 1. Traffic management systems, including two way control and traffic lights will be in situ on site until then, so motorists in the area have been warned to expect at least mild delays.
To find out more about the planned works, visit https://one.network/?GB143517882.