Work on £1.39 million pound Bognor Regis Esplanade regeneration project draws to a close

The pictures, sent to Sussex World by photographer Eddie Mitchell, show cars driving down the newly paved roads, signs for a 20mph speed limit in place, and nothing more than a handful of construction vehicles still in place.

The works started in October last year, with full completion projected in April, and the county council says they’re all about enhancing the look and feel of Bognor’s seafront.

Stretching from Lennox Street to Clarence Road, the works introduced improved pedestrian crossings and walkways between on-street parking and the seawall in order to provide easier access to the seafront itself. The Esplanade is now also bordered by rain gardens, with plants specially chosen to improve drainage, and councillors hope it will create a pleasant green space in which residents can enjoy the stunning sea views.

By working in tandem with recent projects on the Place St Maur, The Arcade and the The Alexandria Theatre, West Sussex County Council believes The Esplanade works put a renewed emphasis on everything that makes Bognor Regis special. Addressing members of the public in a statement last year, Councillor Steve Waight said: “The project, which is part of the wider Arun Growth Deal, is a fundamental part of the joint commitment made by West Sussex County Council and Arun District Council to create an exciting and vibrant visitor destination by redeveloping the seafront.”

What do you think of the works? Get in touch on Facebook, or by emailing [email protected]

1 . £1.39 million work on Bognor Regis Esplanade nears completion It's hoped the work will make Bognor Regis seafront safer and better connected Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

2 . £1.39 million work on Bognor Regis Esplanade nears completion Pedestrianised walkways are designed to make the area safer for visitors, the council says. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

3 . Work on £1.39 million esplanade project draws to a close It's part of a wider effort to rejuvenate the seafront. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL