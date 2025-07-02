Work on Worthing's new town centre green space has been delayed following discussions with local businesses.

Worthing Borough Council and West Sussex County Council are working in partnership on the Worthing Growth Deal public realm regeneration programme.

The Montague Gardens project is part of that, transforming Montague Place into a vibrant green space for everyone to enjoy.

Work was due to start in spring 2025, with final designs agreed after input from residents, access groups, businesses and community groups.

Montague Place is soon to be transformed to create Montague Gardens

With the Worthing Heat Network build continuing to impact the town centre, the Montague Gardens project has been delayed.

A spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council said: “Work on Montague Gardens will start in the coming weeks.

"After listening to the views of town centre businesses we took the decision to delay the start of work on Montague Gardens. This ensured that the start of work did not coincide with the planned closure of High Street multi-storey car park for Hemiko to carry out installation work on the Worthing Heat Network.

"Our plans for Montague Gardens will breathe new life into the town centre and will be a key regeneration project for Worthing.

"The build will take place in phases to ensure pedestrian access and safety at all times. Customers to local businesses will have access at all times and works to the ground areas directly outside business thresholds will be completed out of business hours. All possible efforts will be made to cause as little disruption and disturbance as possible.”

Initial redevelopment work at Montague Place began in early 2022, with temporary surfacing to make the space car-free, as well as new seating areas and sustainable planting.

Work on the new Montague Gardens green space will be completed in phases over a 15 to 18-month period.

The new green space will connect Liverpool Gardens to the seafront. Key improvements include transforming the large wall in the north-east corner into a striking green wall and entertainment space.