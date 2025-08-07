Work set to start on huge charity mural in East Sussex

Experienced artist Kerry Caffyn from Hailsham has been commissioned by Eastbourne decorating experts Brewers to work on the project at The SASBAH/JPK Hub in Old Town, Eastbourne.

Works have already been completed to repair and restore the front of the Hub, at 39 Church Street, Old Town.

Now Kerry will start creating the attractive mural. It will bring the feel of The Downs into Old Town and express some of the warmth and joy that happens inside the building by bringing it to the exterior.

Brewers and SASBAH - The Sussex Association of Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus - have worked together for 20 years.

SASBAH Chief Executive Rom Sanglaji says he couldn't be more pleased: "We are extremely fortunate to have received support from Brewers for such a long time.

"Melanie Adams, in particular, and her team have been so supportive to us over those years, and this is just another example.

"We moved to our new premises at Christmas, working alongside Jill Parker and The JPK Project, and the mural is beyond our wildest dreams.

"Every member of the SASBAH and JPK family is truly grateful to Brewers."

Artist Kerry Caffyn is thrilled to be asked to create the mural.

She said: "I have a long and very proud association with Brewers, and I am very honoured to have been asked to undertake this work. It's probably going to take about eight weeks to finish, I won't be working on it seven days a week, but I know it will be really special when it's finished."

Melanie Adams, Global Head of Wallpaper Direct at Brewers, says SASBAH is a charity very close to her heart.

She said: "I feel privileged to have supported the charity for such a long time. We have a business relationship with SASBAH where their members send out our wallpaper samples to our customers ordered online, providing work experience for these people.

"I know and see the amazing work Rom and the team do, making a real difference to the lives of their members, who all have learning disabilities. Once completed, I know the mural will be very popular and people will come from far afield to admire it. It really is a great example of a local business supporting a local charity, and making a huge difference.

"Brewers supports community projects across the world - for example, we have just funded a new A&E department in Kenya - and the Brewers family is so supportive of community projects which have a long-lasting positive effect. This is certainly one of those."

For more information about SASBAH, go to SASBAH | Sussex Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus | Sussex Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus

1 . Charity wall mural Artist Kerry with Rom, from the charity Photo: supplied