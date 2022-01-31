The Re-imagining Newhaven scheme will look to transform vacant and underused buildings – including the former Co-op in Newhaven Square – which is being brought back into use with a mix of commercial and community facilities.

There will also be an overhaul of the multi-storey car park in Dacre Road.

Councillor James MacCleary, cabinet member for Regeneration and local councillor for Newhaven South, said: “I am thrilled to see this important project get underway to breathe new life into the town centre and realise its full potential.

“It was a landmark moment to see work starting on the former Co-op building which had lain empty in a prominent location for years and now has a bright new future offering a broader and stronger mix of services for people living in Newhaven.

“Access will also be improved to the town centre, encouraging more people to visit and spend longer there, as they enjoy the wider range of facilities available.”

The work has has begun to regenerate Newhaven town centre following Lewes District Council’s successful bid for more than £5 million from the government.

Newhaven is one of less than 80 towns selected for this government funding from the Future High Streets Fund.

Construction is expected to be completed by March 2024.

Councillor MacCleary added: “Alongside work starting on Re-imagining Newhaven, we recently secured £12.8 million in Levelling Up funding to provide new facilities to support the town’s fishing industry and plans are progressing well for the ambitious Town Deal programmes for which we have been granted £19.3 million.

"After years of being sidelined, our successful funding bids are seeing a huge amount of investment into Newhaven and it is now time for the town to shine in the limelight."