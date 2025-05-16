The popular Pelham Beach Playground closed on Monday (May 12) as part of a £250,000 upgrade scheme.

Hastings Borough Council said it is due to re-open in July in time for the summer holidays.

Diggers and other construction equipment have arrived and the playground gated off to allow work to get under way.

A council spokesperson said Hastings and St Leonards Foreshore Charitable Trust (FCT) appointed Eibe Play Ltd in January this year to undertake the design, supply, and installation of new play equipment at the existing Pelham Beach Children’s Playground site, to replace some of the items that require upgrading.

The spokesperson said: “The £250,000 upgrade scheme will include new fun modern play features and accessible equipment to enhance the playground’s inclusivity and accessibility offering, ensuring that it is welcoming and enjoyable for children of all abilities.”

The council launched a public consultation on the proposed designs earlier this year.

The council said during the closure of the playground, there will be restricted access along the pedestrian path between the playground’s west entrance and the Pelham Place car park, with a closure in place on weekdays, but the path will remain open at weekends, said the council.

The authority also said there will also be several car parking spaces at the Pelham Place car park unavailable during the construction period.

These will be blocked off by the contractor and marked clearly with signs.

1 . IMG_0392.jpeg Work has started on Pelham Beach Playground as part of a major revamp Photo: Staff

2 . IMG_0393.jpeg Work has started on Pelham Beach Playground as part of a major revamp Photo: Staff

3 . IMG_0391.jpeg Work has started on Pelham Beach Playground as part of a major revamp Photo: Staff