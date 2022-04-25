Work starts to build 71 affordable homes near Bognor Regis

South East community creator Thakeham Partnerships is building a mixture of rented and shared ownership homes on the site formerly occupied by Wings Nursery off Lidsey Road.

The development for Southern Housing Group will deliver 100 per cent affordable housing with work due to be completed in September 2023.

Plans for the homes were approved in September.

The Wings Nursery site at Woodgate

Rob Boughton, Thakeham CEO, said: “This is a strategically significant site that will help to meet the need for affordable homes in the Arun area.

“We are proud to be working with Southern Housing Group, once again, to help boost housing provision for local people for many years to come.

“The development will represent the very best in sustainable infrastructure-led planning.

“It includes plans to prioritise pedestrian and cyclist movements whilst controlling vehicle speeds. And with families in mind, it will meet the needs of all ages and groups within the local area.”

Southern Housing Group is one of southern England’s leading housing associations, providing more than 30,000 homes across the south of England

Luke Chandler, development director for Southern Housing Group said: “Having recently started on site, this development marks a significant milestone in our plans to deliver over a hundred affordable homes for local people at Wings Nursery.

“We are delighted to be working with Thakeham Partnerships on this exciting project.

“The strength of our partnership with Thakeham enabled us to successfully secure the site for the second phase of development.”

