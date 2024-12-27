Work to start at Littlehampton car park as seafront scheme continues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work is set to start at West Green Car Park, in Littlehampton, on January 6, Arun District Council has confirmed.

Work will be carried out in two phases in order to ensure some parking remains available for public use. During the first phase, visitors will enter the car park in the usual way, but will be directed to park in the overflow area while contractors improve the tarmac area.

Phase one of the works is expected to take approximately two months and includes installing lighting and creating the new layout. During tyhis time, the overflow car park will be monitored and may need to close during poor weather.

Phase two will upgrade the surface of the overflow area with ‘grasscrete’ and is due to begin when the tarmac area itself is complete. Council offices closed at 4pm on December 24, and are set to reopen at 9am on Thursday, January 2.

For any emergencies related to the seafront site during this time, call 01903 737500 where the out-of-hours message will signpost you to the service you need.