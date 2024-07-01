Work to start on 'essential' electricity network upgrades in South Bersted

By Connor Gormley
Published 1st Jul 2024, 13:29 BST
Work on ‘essential’ electricity network upgrades in South Bersted started today (July 1) according to Arun District Council.

A new underground electricity cable will be installed between Argyle Road, in Shripney, to South Bersted.

Work is expected to continue until January 17 2025. A spokesperson for Arun District Council said the work, once finished, will increase the reliability of power supplies to homes and businesses, reducing the risk of power cuts.

There will be no unsupervised access beyond the area within the fence, since it is an active worksite.

Completion is expected early next year.

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said: “For more information, please contact Durkin and Sons Ltd on the following numbers: Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm: 023 9238 9100

“For urgent enquiries outside of these hours: 0208 9000 203. They thank you for your patience as their teams go about this work.”

