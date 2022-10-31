Working on new Bridgerton spin-off was "complete joy" for Sussex costume maker

Sussex based costume maker Liz Poole in her studio

Liz , who has a studio in Ditchling, said: “Working on Queen Charlotte was a complete joy. It was nearly a full twelve months of work. So a nice long project for my team and me. The costume designer Lyn Paolo and her assistant Laura Frecon, as well as the whole design team, were a wonderfully creative and talented team to work with.

“The designs and fabrics are sent to us from the design team. I will then chat with the designer about her ideas for the dress. The designer will read the script. They will have chosen fabrics for the mood of the occasion and the character.

“If any of the fabrics needed beading that would have been done in the design studios before being sent to us in our workroom in Ditchling. We would then make the dress to a place where it is ready to be fitted.

“I would travel to the studio to fit the actresses. Post fitting back in our work room we would finish the dress and make and apply any decoration that was needed. We would then have a check fitting where Lyn and Laura would choose all the jewellery and accessories to style and finalise the look. Most dresses that we worked on would take between 80 and 100 man hours!

“As well as making costumes I have a soft furnishings brand called Velvet Linen. We have just launched our Winter Collection in natural linen.

" It is a collection that I am very proud of, as the fabric was inspired by the flowers from my garden last winter including dried hydrangeas, and ivy.

“There are of course our lovely square cushions that Velvet Linen has become known for, along with a tablescape collection of a table runner, placemat and napkins.

"I am particularly excited about them as they have been designed and work really well for the winter months ahead and for Christmas celebrations.

“I use the table runner to decorate our table every day. The full collection and a flower arrangement are wonderful for winter dining and entertaining and then full-on Christmas styling with candles and clove-studded fruit for Christmas Day would be wonderfully charming.”

Liz announced the launch of her new Cottage Garden cushion and quilt collections this September.

“Part of the Velvet Linen Original Collection and inspired by the elegance and tradition of cottage gardens this beautiful range is handmade using the iconic Liberty Lady Kristina fabric which features an abundance of blooming, roses, greenery and an ode to nature.

"Available in either natural linen or rich silvery blue velvet, the collection includes a sumptuous quilt and three cushions in various sizes and is the perfect addition to any home creating a country house feel in any space.

“My cottage garden in the heart of the Sussex countryside has always been a source of inspiration to me, and one day whilst doing some research I came across some beautiful Gertrude Jekyll garden designs, I thought how wonderful it would be to make a collection that embodied the cottage garden feel whilst being flexible enough to work in may types of home, whether it be an elegant town house or country idyll.