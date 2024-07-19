Working out for mental health: Chaps for Chaps to complete gruelling 24 hour workout

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Keen fitness enthusiast? Looking to see what you have, AND do good for a charitable movement? Well look no further!

The 6 'Chaps' from the newly faced charity event and movement 'Chaps For Chaps' will be undertaking a monster 24-hour task of completing as many crossfit style workouts as possible on the August Weekend starting the 17th, with external attendance and participation available Sunday the 18th 7AM-7PM.

In partnership with BuiltByNOVOCrossfit (the main functional fitness gym to our locale) the 24-Hour task will be conducted at their physical location which can be found behind Ravenside Retail Park on Brett Drive.

The event is being styled in a Wild-West/Country theme, with the main six committing to wearing 'Chaps' for th entirety of the duration.

Chaps For Chaps Banner

This event is also being named as the beginning of a new movement by the Chaps, and any and all interested parties are welcome to come along and to support, and even take part!

They are looking for as many people to come down and support, and as a result have gone to lengths to include a large number of sponsorships and inclusive activities for those that attend including not only being able to get involved, but on brand activities, raffles, and much more!

Information regarding the movement, it's motives, the people behind it and how you can get involved can be found via social media platforms such as Instagram, under the name ChapsForChaps.