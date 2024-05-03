A photo, taken earlier this week, showed boarding had been placed down on Montague Street.

TV entrepreneur Thomas Skinner called for the uneven footpath outside Marks and Spencer to be repaired after helping multiple elderly people who had fallen over in December.

“The work taking place in Montague Street, Worthing is remedial works by City Fibre and are in progress until May 14, 2024,” a spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said.

"Their contractor was instructed to rectify defects in the precinct area that were highlighted to them by an inspector.”

CityFibre has also issued a statement.

A spokesperson said: "CityFibre is transforming Worthing's digital infrastructure to bring next generation full fibre connectivity to homes and businesses in the area.

“This is a major undertaking and our build teams are given full training to ensure these essential works are delivered to our usual high standards.

"On occasion, remedial works are required to ensure these standards are maintained, as has been the case on Montague Street. We'd like to thank the residents of Worthing for their patience while we finish up."

