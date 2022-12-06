Work has started on a £28 million pound upgrade to Horsham sewage treatment works.

And, says Southern Water, it will ensure the safe disposal of treated wastewater back into the River Arun ‘for years to come.’

The water company says the upgrade to existing facilities – off the A24 – ‘will improve efficiency and will also include new machinery, the replacement and refurbishment of existing equipment, and control and monitoring systems.’

It says there will be no visible alterations to the existing landscape that can currently be seen from the surrounding area.

Southern Water has been working with CMDP – a joint venture between Costain and MWH Treatment. Upgrades to the site started in September and are expected to be complete in summer 2024.

A spokesperson said: “This is taking place on our existing site, to avoid any possible impact on the environment.

“There are several benefits to customers in and around the local area, ensuring the safe disposal of treated wastewater back into the River Arun for years to come.

"This will include landscaping and habitat enhancements that will ensure an overall nine per cent gain in biodiversity – animals, plants, and fungi – within the site.”

Southern Water serves 2.6 million customers with drinking water and 4.6 million with wastewater services, covering Kent, East and West Sussex, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

On an average day it supplies 556 million litres of water and treats 13371 million litres of sewage.

Over the last couple of months, Southern Water and CMDP have been working in partnership to support the local community in and around Horsham, including with the community group Horsham Matters which was selected to receive a £1,000 grant towards the cost of its energy bills this winter.

Southern Water has also awarded community energy grants across the region to support community centres’ energy bills to ensure they can support those in need this winter.

The grant is delivered in partnership with CMDP and is open to independently run community centres and spaces where activities such as local foodbanks, support groups and children’s programmes operate.