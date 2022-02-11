Works to repair a collapsed sewer in Ditchling means continued disruption

The water company said it put a camera in the pipeline to investigate and survey its condition, and identified a defect located in a section of pipe below the housing development site at 61 Lewes Road; which is restricting normal sewer flows.

According to Southern Water, at eight metres down this pipeline sits deeper than usual, meaning additional measures are required to reach and expose the pipe for the repair.

The water supplier said it needs to undertake an extensive and very deep excavation within the development site area.

Southern Water said it is currently in talks with the developer to secure access to their site as quickly as possible. Current plans are for it to mobilise it's teams and equipment to start work on Thursday February17 and once set-up it anticipate that the work will be completed by mid to end March.

Southern Water said: "We are working hard to maintain wastewater flows during this period, so that local properties can continue to use their kitchens and bathrooms as normal. Tankers and an overland pumping system are being used to do this, which requires traffic management on East End Lane and Lewes Road for safe.

"We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused to residents and road users, and thank everyone for their ongoing patience as we work to complete these works quickly as possible."