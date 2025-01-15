Works to repair Sussex village sinkhole 'still ongoing'
Church Street in Storrington was first closed to traffic in October when a six-foot wide sinkhole suddenly appeared.
Police, who erected barriers around the hole, said at the time that, on the surface, it looked like a small hole but “underneath the road there is a void measuring roughly 6ft by 6ft."
The road was partially reopened to traffic in November but problems still remain and local businesses have complained of a loss of trade.
Southern Water said that the problem had been caused by a collapsed drain.
And a West Sussex County Council spokesperson said today (January 15) that it was “working closely with Southern Water to resolve the issue of the sinkhole on Church Street, Storrington, and are hoping to implement the necessary arrangements as soon as possible.
“Due to the complexity of the situation, we are unable to complete the entirety of the works and we are working with Southern Water to carry out part of the repairs alongside us.
“We appreciate the patience and understanding of the residents and local business owners.”
