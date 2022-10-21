Workshop set for Bognor Regis teaching how to save a motorcyclist's life

The Biker Down workshops, run by firefighters, are free and include training on scene management following a collision, first aid, including helmet removal, and how to best be seen on the road.

The upcoming session will take place at Bognor Regis Fire Station on Novemeber 8 from 6pm to 10pm.

Biker Down instructor Richard Poole said: “Last year 110 motorcyclists were killed or seriously injured on the road across the county. These courses are designed to help keep motorcyclists safe on our roads and prevent them becoming another statistic.

A workshop is being held in Bognor Regis

“Our Biker Down training is useful for all road users, not just bikers. There’s always a chance that you could be the first one on the scene at a road traffic collision involving a motorbike, and the actions taken in the early moments are essential to minimise injuries.

“I would encourage everyone, no matter how you travel, to come along to one of our free sessions and gain valuable skills which could just safe a life one day.”