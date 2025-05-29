Workshops to be held for residents to discuss future of Eastbourne seafront

Workshops run by Eastbourne Borough Council will be held for residents to discuss the future of the seafront.

In 2024, the council launched its ‘2050 vision’ which allowed residents to have a say on what the priorities should be between Holywell and Sovereign Harbour, which would ‘help define the seafront for the next 25 years.’

The workshops will be held for the council to discuss the outcomes from the consultation as well as the vision moving forward.

The first workshop will be held on Monday, June 2 at 2pm, followed by Tuesday, June 3 at 11am, Wednesday, June 4 at 11am, Thursday, June 5 at 6pm and Friday, June 6 at 10am.

All the workshops will be held at Eastbourne Town Hall.

Eastbourne Borough Council leader Stephen Holt said: "Eastbourne Seafront is a vital asset for our town, and it's crucial that we have a clear vision for its future.

"The public consultation has provided invaluable insights, and I'm delighted that we are moving forward with measures to create a vibrant, safe, and inclusive space for everyone to enjoy.

“We are committed to ensuring that this strategy reflects the aspirations of our community."