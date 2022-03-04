Bexhill book day 26 SUS-220403-115247001

World Book Day: See how children in the Bexhill area dressed up to celebrate

Children from the Bexhill area enjoyed dressing up as their favourite fictional characters to celebrated World Book Day on Thursday March 4.

By Andy Hemsley
Friday, 4th March 2022, 12:30 pm
Updated Friday, 4th March 2022, 12:52 pm

It resulted in a dazzling array of costumes portraying everything from superheroes and wizards to fairy tale characters.

World Book Day is a charity event held annually in the United Kingdom and Ireland on the first Thursday in March.

On World Book Day, every child in full-time education in the UK is given a voucher to be spent on books; the event was first celebrated in the United Kingdom in 1995.

You can find out more by visiting www.worldbookday.com.

BexhillUnited KingdomHastingsIrelandSt Leonards
