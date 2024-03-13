World Day of Prayer Service on Friday 1st March 2024 at 2.30pm
The Service was written this year by the Christian Women of Palestine. The home-schooled children’s choir led singing in both Arabic and English before and during the Service.
Gill and Garth took part in the Service. Gill read a prayer from Susan, their friend in Palestine and Garth sang one of his songs inspired by a painting from Palestine.
After the Service we enjoyed homemade cakes using Palestinian recipes and a cup of tea in the hall where two committee members narrated the slideshow presentation on Palestine.
For more information on the World Day of Prayer Service always held on the first Friday in March please email: [email protected]