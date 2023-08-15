World-famous hotdog eating contest to be held at Selsey resort formerly known as Bunn Leisure

A world-famous hotdog eating contest is set to come to Selsey later this month with contestants fighting for a top spot at next year’s World Championship.

The event will see a dozen ravenous rivals eat as many of ‘Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs’ as possible in just ten minutes.

The competition is being held at the Cove UK Seal Bay Resort (formerly known as Bunn Leisure).

The top male and female finishers in the event will qualify for the world championship contest that will take place in Coney Island, Brooklyn on 4th July 2024 in an all-expenses-paid trip.

A past hot dog eating competition held by Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs

In Coney Island, the Selsey champs will compete against a roster of top-ranked competitive eaters from the US and nations around the world including Japan, Australia and Brazil.

Phil McCann, vice president of Marketing of Nathan’s Famous, said: “Independence Day is uniquely American, but Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest is a global sporting phenomenon. We are excited to be working with the Nathan’s Famous at the Seal Bay Resort to conduct the first British qualifying event for our long running July Fourth contest.”

Joey Chestnut of Westfield, Indiana, earned his 16th title as hotdog-eating world champion on July 4, 2023, and he currently holds the world record of 76 hotdogs and buns eaten in 10 minutes.

Miki Sudo of Port Richey, Florida is the nine-time female champion. Sudo’s all-time best is 48.5 Nathan’s Famous hotdogs and buns eaten in 10 minutes.

Competitors registered to compete in Selsey so far, include London’s Max Stanford, who is known in eating circles as @maxvsfood_, John Dawes of Billingham AKA @food_and_the_beast and Radim Dvoracek @steelrod_radim a competitive eater who will travel to Britain from the Czech Republic.

Registration for the event remains open, with more information available at https://majorleagueeating.com/contests/965