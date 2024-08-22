World PCOS Day: Here's why Eastbourne's town hall clock will be lit in purple
The illumination is set to help raise awareness for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) – a hormonal condition affecting about eight to 13 per cent of reproductive-aged women and is associated with a variety of long-term physical and emotional problems.
Eastbourne Borough Council said the illumination will mark the return of World PCOS Day and support the work of Verity PCOS UK – the UK's only Polycystic Ovary Syndrome charity.
Mayor of Eastbourne councillor Candy Vaughan said: “PCOS is a serious disorder that can lead to lifelong complications and sadly, up to 70 per cent of affected women remain undiagnosed worldwide.
“I hope that our illumination helps spread awareness of this condition so that more women get the diagnosis, treatment and support they need.”
The town hall clock will join more than 370 landmarks around the world, including bridges, castles and council buildings, being lit up for World PCOS Day.
