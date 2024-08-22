Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eastbourne town hall’s clock will be lit in purple next Sunday (September 1) – here’s why.

The illumination is set to help raise awareness for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) – a hormonal condition affecting about eight to 13 per cent of reproductive-aged women and is associated with a variety of long-term physical and emotional problems.

Eastbourne Borough Council said the illumination will mark the return of World PCOS Day and support the work of Verity PCOS UK – the UK's only Polycystic Ovary Syndrome charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of Eastbourne councillor Candy Vaughan said: “PCOS is a serious disorder that can lead to lifelong complications and sadly, up to 70 per cent of affected women remain undiagnosed worldwide.

Eastbourne town hall’s clock will be lit in purple next Sunday (September 1) – here’s why. Photo: Jon Rigby

“I hope that our illumination helps spread awareness of this condition so that more women get the diagnosis, treatment and support they need.”

The town hall clock will join more than 370 landmarks around the world, including bridges, castles and council buildings, being lit up for World PCOS Day.