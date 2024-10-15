World record broken as Eastbourne hotel owner raises thousands for charity
Langham Hotel owner Neil Kirby smashed the world record for an running 50km on a treadmill in the over 70’s age category.
Despite a triple hernia operation last year and a new hip four years ago, Mr Kirby broke the record with a time of five hours and 37 minutes.
Mr Kirby started running on a treadmill on the terrace of the Langham Hotel on October 12.
Following his world record time, Mr Kirby said: “What a day. A new World record for over 70’s with a time of five hours and 37 minutes. (I’m) happy with that!
"(I) went through the full marathon distance (26 miles) in four hours and 40 minutes and then finished the full 31 miles in five hours and 37 minutes.
"Thanks for all your support.”
The achievement comes after the hotel owner previously broke the record for running the fastest marathon on a treadmill, in the over 70s age category, 20 months ago.
So far, he has raised £5,273, on his JustGiving page, for Race Against Dementia, a charity set up by racing driver and Mr Kirby’s former employer, Sir Jackie Stewart.
Explaining why he chose to try and break the record, Mr Kirby said that raising money for charity was the main factor.
He said: “I do it to help raise money for charity. I’ve been running for 44 years now. Two years ago, when I did the marathon, I raised £8,000 for St Wilfrids Hospice.
“The reason why I’m raising for Race Against Dementia, is that I looked after Sir Jackie (Stewart) and his family for 28 years when I was working at the Park Lane Hotel in London.
"Sadly, Jackie’s wife, Helen, has got dementia, and he’s an amazing man and put £5 million of his own money into the charity to help fund research.”
The charity raises money to fund breakthrough research that aims to prevent and cure dementia.
The hotel owner has, so far, raised £385,000 for charity and completed 51 marathons.
