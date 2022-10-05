Captain Don Staddon, 97, was serving on the ship on September 22, 1942, when it was sunk by German U-boat U-617 in the North Atlantic, killing 51 people.

The ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas marked exactly 80 years to the day since the tragic event in which only ten people were rescued.

Captain Don, who is the last remaining survivor, said he had been ‘very, very lucky’, adding that he had been on three ships targeted by German forces by the end of the war.

Captain Don Staddon with the Athelsultan Ensign and its new custodian Rob Parker, 16

He was born near Newcastle in 1925 and was only 17 when the Athelsultan was sunk. He remained a mariner until his retirement in 1987.

Last month’s event saw a 16-year-old from Worcestershire take over custodianship of The Athelsultan Ensign, which represents the 8,800-ton tanker.

It was organised by the Athelian Apprentices Association, a fraternity of seafarers who trained as deck officers with the Athelsultan’s operators, the Athel Line. One member, Captain Stuart Hellier, made a successful bid for the ensign when it was auctioned three years ago.

The handover ceremony took place at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire

Captain Stuart, a senior pilot on the River Tees, died in 2020 and his grandson Robert Parker is the new custodian. The hand-over took place at the Athel Line Grove at the National Memorial Arboretum on September 22.