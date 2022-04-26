World War Two veteran takes part in St George’s parade

Robert Piper, a Légion d’honneur recipient and member of the Royal Sussex Regiment, took part in the parade which took place on Saturday, SUS-220426-112416001

The 96-year-old who lives in Southwater is also a member of the Market Garden Veteran Assocation Sussex Branch.

Mr Piper received his Légion d’honneur back in 2016 by the French consulate and the Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex.

After the event Mrs Susan Pyper, the Lord Lieutentant introduced Mr Piper to her Lord leiutentnat cadet and also met his local MP Jeremy Quin. SUS-220426-112405001