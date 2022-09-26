Worms Lane, Bognor Regis closed both ways after car collided with bus during police chase
A road in Bognor Regis is closed this afternoon after a car collided with a bus during a police chase.
Worms Lane, on the A259 in Yapton, is closed this afternoon after a car being pursued by police collided with a bus.
The incident took place just after 2pm today, a spokesperson said, as officers pursued the vehicle through the area.
The vehicle was picked up by police cameras, failed to stop when directed and attempted to escape officers while driving dangerously.
at 2.15pm, the car collided with a bus.
A man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and taken to hospital for a serious leg injury.
Worms Lane remains closed up to the Flansham Roundabout as officers continue to work at the scene.