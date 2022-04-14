Worried parents raise concerns over axing of Horsham school bus

Buses have been ferrying children to and from Bohunt school in north Horsham since the new school opened in January while a new footbridge was under construction across the nearby A264.

The bridge is now set to open at Easter and parents have been told that the bus services will not operate next term and that children can now use the bridge to get to school on foot or by bike.

But concerned parents say that many pupils live a long way from the school with some having to travel to north Horsham from Southwater.

Parents of children at Horsham's Bohunt School are concerned that a bus service that has been taking children to and from the school since it opened in January is now being axed. Pic S Robards SR2204126 SUS-220413-162116001

They are worried that having to use public transport will mean an hour and a half journey to school and another hour and a half journey back home again.

Mum-of-two Zuzana Sparks said: “This has left hundreds of parents stressed and worried about how they will get their children to and from school.”

She said it would mean some children having to leave home by 7am and not getting back until around 5pm “and some of these children are only 11 years old.”

She praised Bohunt headteacher Georgette Ayling who, she said, had ‘tried very hard’ to resolve the isssue and retain the bus service.

A spokesperson for Bohunt said: “The Department for Education funded temporary bus services that were in place to facilitate safe passage to school whilst we awaited completion of the bridge over the A264 come to an end with the opening of the footbridge this Easter.

“The majority of our families come from the north Horsham areas and so will walk or cycle to school but there are a significant number of families who live further afield in areas such as Southwater.

“We have been in regular communication with public bus services over the past year and, up until very recently, were told that they would be happy to extend existing, or add additional, routes to serve the school for these families once the temporary bus services finished.

“However, changing circumstances around fuel prices and driver availability have meant that a small number of students from areas such as Southwater will need to make use of existing public bus routes such as the 98 which stops at Naldrett Close and walk the last part of their journey.

“Whilst we understand these families’ disappointment, we continue to work closely with both parties to encourage positive change; public transport is a more affordable and sustainable choice for the community of Horsham and for the environment.”

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “We are aware of the situation and are providing help for eligible pupils living in Southwater.

“In the short term, this will be via a minibus but we are in discussions with Metrobus to explore long-term options.

“Pupils not eligible for transport assistance can catch the Metrobus 98 to Lambs Farm Road. There is then a walk of just over a mile to school.

“The journey from Lintot Square would involve a 7.38am departure, arriving at 8.02am, then a walk of about 20 – 25 minutes.

“Those living near to the centre of Horsham can catch the Metrobus 200 to near to the new bridge.”