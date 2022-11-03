WayfinderWoman set up the ‘What Women in East Sussex Want’ survey. A charity spokesperson said: “One of the shocking results from our What Woman Want survey was the number of women who had been subject to misogyny – unwanted sexual advances, hatred, abuse and yet had not reported it to the police.

“We took this to the Sussex Police and to the Crown Prosecution Service and they listened. Now, in consultation with us, Sussex Police are running a special session on Friday 18 November, in the safety of our hub, to talk about this issue and to take your questions.”

The safety talk for women will take place on November 18 at 12pm-1pm at the charity’s hub – Unit 1, Highlight House 8 St Leonards Road. The spokesperson said: “We want to make it easy for you to have your voices heard and to change things for the better.”

‘Worrisome results’ for survey of women in East Sussex (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)