Worthing activists protest against oil field approval
Dozens of demonstrations were held throughout the country to protest the government’s decision to give the go ahead of plans off the coast of Scotland.
One of these events was held on Worthing Pier on Tuesday (October 3), with some people dressed up in for the protest and others held banners reading ‘End Fossil Fuels Now’ and ‘Stop Rosebank’.
Emma Cameron, chairman of Worthing’s Climate Action Network, said: “Rosebank oilfield is owned by the Norwegian company Equinor. It is the biggest undeveloped oil and gas field in the North Sea. At nearly 500m barrels, it's nearly three times the size of the Cambo oilfield.
“Ninety percent of its reserves are oil which will be sold on international markets at international prices and the overwhelming majority of Rosebank’s oil will be exported. It will not lower bills in the UK or increase our energy security.
“Burning Rosebank’s oil and gas would create more CO2 than the combined emissions of all 28 low-income countries in the world.
"Climate breakdown is accelerating, causing globally rising temperatures, rising sea levels, deadly wildfires and floods.
"Instead of producing new oil or gas we need an urgent transition to clean energy such as onshore wind and solar power which would create sustainable green jobs our communities need.
"We already have most of the solutions required to transition to 100 per cent renewable energy; what we lack is vision and political will.”