Striking ambulance workers in Worthing were heartened by the sound of car horns as they stood on a picket line on Wednesday (January 11).

Members of the GMB Union, who work for the South East Coast Ambulance (SECAmb), took part in the second wave of industrial action – which was initially postponed before the new year. As many as 25,000 emergency service workers, including ambulance drivers, joined the strike.

Emergency care support worker Tom Putnam was among those on the picket line outside Worthing Ambulance Station from the early hours of the morning.

Tom said ‘civil and dignified industrial action’ was taking place ‘ultimately to protect the long term future of the NHS’.

Among those on the picket line outside Worthing Ambulance Station on Wednesday were; Steve Francis; Andrew Ray; Chris Leggatt; John Love and Tom Putnam

He added: “Taking industrial action is never easy. A local supermarket is about to increase its minimum wage to £11 an hour. Without being disrespectful, it’s not a job that carries life saving responsibilities.

"I was saddened to see that wage is more than some of my colleagues who are just joining the service. They are responsible for responding to emergency calls and providing timely life saving treatment. I hope that the service is worth more than the minimum wage.

"There are so many vacancies in the NHS and we can't provide a satisfactory service. There was an example from yesterday where a colleague on a 12 hour shift didn't get a meal break until their last hour as they had spent hours waiting for a patient hand-over.”

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said before the strike that there would be disruption with fewer ambulances on the roads. There were also concerns the NHS was already at breaking point with admissions rates rising due to the winter weather.

As with the first strike days before Christmas, the military were pictured in action, supporting the few ambulance crews – helping to deliver critical patients.

However, Tom told SussexWorld it wasn’t a strike ‘in a traditional sense’, as staff were ready and able to respond to emergencies when called upon.

"We’ve got people on the picket line what will respond to emergencies on the picket line if needed,” he said. “It has appeared today that demand has reduced and we haven’t been contacted to respond to any emergencies. We’ve got quite good cover and provision locally.

“The government needs to simply get round the table and prepare a sustainable funding plan for the NHS and its staff. We are continuing to have, year on year, pay erosion so people are forced to leave this role and consider other jobs like supermarkets – which are paying the same or a bit more.”

Striking ambulance workers were heartened by the sound of car horns as drivers expressed their support.

"As long as there is support for the health service, there will continue to be one,” Tom said. “At the minute, if that support ever would go, the health service would vanish. It's heart-warming to see the support we have received."

The strike, which included paramedics, call handlers, drivers and technicians from the Unison and GMB unions, revolved around pay disputes with the government hoping that talks on Monday would alleviate the need for workers to go on strike. Those talks however failed with negotiators on the Government side stating most ambulance staff have received a pay rise of at least 4 per cent, above the current level of inflation.

Chris Leggatt, emergency medical technician at SECAmb, said it’s ‘not always about pay’, adding: “The [overriding message] is we need to save the NHS. If we don't strike, we won't save it.

Ambulance workers on the picket line in Brighton. Photo: Angelique Van Gils Henderson

"The government has suggested safeguarding limits. Today is well covered, well staffed, with decent response times. We've had a lot of support from the fire brigade and police as they've gone past. The blue light family have been supporting each other."

SECAmb had asked for the public’s support, saying: “We ask that people help us manage demand by only calling 999 in an emergency and by seeking help and advice alternatives if not facing an emergency, including via NHS 111 Online – 111.nhs.uk

“We have continued to work closely with the GMB Union and all staff to ensure the impact on patients during the industrial action is kept to a minimum. We have worked with our local GMB Union branch to agree an approach during the industrial action. This has focused on consideration to support colleagues’ right to take action in collaboration with potential impacts on patient care. The priority throughout has been balancing patient safety with the right to strike.

