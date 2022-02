GMB Union said members, who work as refuse, streets and recycling operatives and drivers, are ‘demanding an uplift in all grades, in addition to increases in allowance rates for overtime and shift patterns, plus a review of operating and management practices’.

According to the union, 100 per cent of votes cast – from a 89.8 per cent turnout – were in favour of strike action, with 97.7 per cent in favour of action short of a strike.

No details of strike dates have been announced yet.