​Sussex Coast Talking News, which distributes free fortnightly news broadcasts for blind and visually impaired listeners, has launched a recruitment campaign.

Bulletins include about 30 articles from the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette and there is also a separate magazine containing feature material.

These are recorded by a group of readers and technicians, with multiple copies produced and posted out on CDs and USB sticks to recipients from Shoreham to Bognor Regis, enabling listeners to stay up to date with news from their area.

Since the charity, originally called Voice of Progress, was launched in 1975, more than 1,100 editions have been produced and many leading politicians and celebrities – including Harold Macmillan, David Jacobs, Dave Allen, Margaret Thatcher and Barbara Cartland – have been interviewed exclusively for the broadcasts.

Sussex Coast Talking News director Rob Batho with administrator Margaret Eagle

SCTN is on the lookout for editors to help compile an ‘audio newspaper’ from reports in the local press; readers to join one of its teams reading stories from the local papers and produce an occasional ‘magazine’; technicians to record broadcasts from the charity’s purpose-built studio and copiers to transfer recordings to USB and CD for distribution to listeners.

Edits are prepared during the fortnight prior to recording, with broadcasts produced on a Tuesday evening, copied the day after, then posted. Various teams are involved, working on a rota basis.

Anyone who would like to find out more – or who knows of anyone who may benefit from receiving ‘talking news’ – should contact Margaret Eagle via [email protected]

SCTN produced its first broadcast 45 years ago and is currently based at BizSpace in Littlehampton while a dedicated new studio and office are constructed as part of major redevelopment at its regular home at Rustington Hall.

Director Rob Batho said: “We have been enormously grateful to Rustington Hall over the years for their help and support in accommodating our recording studio.

“We have been promised a new studio on the first floor of the new building once it is complete, which will offer us even better facilities in the years ahead.”