Worthing and St Richard's Hospital in Chichester receive top award for cancer care

Worthing and St Richard’s Hospitals have both received a national award for their commitment to patients living with incurable blood cancer.

Both hospitals from the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust were presented with the Myeloma UK Clinical Service Excellence Programme (CSEP) Award in recognition of their outstanding care and dedication to patients with myeloma, an incurable blood cancer which claims the lives of 3,000 people in the UK each year.

Staff were praised for their efforts to improve patients’ quality of life and eagerness to truly listen to their needs.

The accolade, awarded by blood cancer charity Myeloma UK, recognises hospitals’ commitment to raising the bar for treatment and providing compassionate and personalised care.

Patient John O'Sullivan (holding the Myeloma UK award) surrounded by the team at St Richard's Hospital

Amanda Justice, Myeloma Clinical Nurse Specialist at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, said: "This is a huge honour for our teams, and recognises that patients are at the heart of this service as we strive to deliver excellent care every time.

"Working with Myeloma UK enables us to confidently signpost and provide patients and their families with information and advice specific to their cancer. Having access to their resources, and the ability to share knowledge in myeloma treatment and care through their platform, not only complements but also enhances the care, treatment and support we currently offer at UHSussex."

Between them, both hospitals have around 400 patients with myeloma on their register and see on average 40 new patients each year.

Monica Morris, Clinical Practice Services Senior Projects Officer at Myeloma UK, said: “Myeloma is a complex cancer which can be challenging to manage so we were extremely impressed by both hospitals’ willingness to adapt and offer bespoke care. Staff truly go the extra mile to build trust with patients, understand their needs and take their feedback on board.

Nurse Amanda Justice and the Worthing Hospital team received the Myeloma UK CSEP award (patient Ross Lowndes to Nurse Justice's left)

“For example, patients at St Richard’s can now have blood tests done as part of their regular appointment to save them from exhausting and, in the wake of the cost-of-living crisis, potentially expensive back and forth trips to hospital.

“Nurse Amanda Justice has developed a special database tracking patients’ cancer to make sure they only receive information relevant to their particular situation at every stage of their disease and don’t get too overwhelmed.

“Having a clinical trials team at Worthing Hospital also makes a tremendous difference to patients’ lives. Over time myeloma becomes resistant to treatments which means patients are heavily reliant on new experimental drugs to keep their cancer in check.

“To be able to present this award to both hospitals on our charity’s 25th anniversary has made this occasion even more special and has allowed us to reflect on and appreciate how much headway has been made in the treatment of myeloma over the past two decades.”

Lisa Barrott, Divisional Director of Nursing for the cancer division at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our haematology multi-professional teams at Worthing and St Richard’s Hospital have worked incredibly hard to meet the Myeloma UK CSEP award’s stringent criteria.