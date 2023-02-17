Worthing animal rescue specialist Billy Elliott has celebrated 25 years with the charity Wadars

​Billy Elliott, the ‘animal rescue man’ of Worthing and the surrounding area, has celebrated 25 years with the charity Wadars.

The anniversary on Thursday, February 16, prompted Billy to look back over his decades of service with the Worthing animal rescue charity.

He is Wadars’ senior animal rescue officer but Billy has always been known locally as ‘the animal rescue man’ and over the past 25 years, he has rescued many thousands of sick and injured birds and wildlife, as well as finding new homes for hundreds of companion animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before working for Wadars, Billy was employed in the motor trade, carrying out car body repairs. It was while he was in this role that Billy first became aware of Wadars, as from time to time he would be asked to carry out work on the charity’s animal ambulances.

Wadars senior animal rescue officer Billy Elliott with a rescued a gull at Brooklands Park in Worthing

Nowadays, Billy is driving the ambulances rather than repairing them and he can often be seen around the Worthing area on his way to respond to a call out from a member of the public who has reported a sick or injured bird or other wildlife.

Along with other members of the charity’s mobile rescue team, Billy’s role at Wadars is extremely varied and at any time he could be tasked with trapping an injured fox, rehoming a dog, transporting animals to a vet or other rescue centre, wading into muddy water to rescue a sick swan or, during the summer months, putting numerous gull chicks back on to rooftops from where they have fallen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracy Cadman, Wadars’ operations director, said: “Billy is something of a local celebrity in and around the Worthing area as far as animal welfare is concerned. His dedication to Wadars and the rescue of animals in need or distress is amazing, and on behalf of everyone at the charity I would like to not only congratulate him on reaching his 25th anniversary, but also thank him for everything he has done. We look forward to working with him for many years to come.”

To help celebrate his time at Wadars, Billy will be carrying out one or two talks, which will be entry by donation. Topics will focus on some of the funniest, weirdest and most interesting cases that he has dealt with in his time as a Wadars rescue officer, as well as answering any questions.