Worthing joined the national Armed Forces Day celebrations on Saturday, with a parade and celebrations at Steyne Gardens.

Event organiser Steve Hinton said the day exceeded expectations, adding: “It was very successful.

"We intend next year’s event to be bigger and better.”

Visitors, who included the new town mayor Henna Chowdhury and MP Tim Loughton, were treated to; a Battle of Britain Flypast; a marching band; military displays, vehicles and stalls; music; dance plus local charity stands.

Steve said a particular highlight was when the Band and Bugles of The Rifles regiment opened the day with a march through town. Starting at 9.45am at the town hall, they lead a parade through town, heading south through Chapel Road to the seafront and then east to Steyne Gardens.

This was followed by a short drumhead service.

The Worthing Branch Royal British Legion said a variety of stalls and family attractions were held in Steyne Gardens to allow people to ‘give thanks to our Armed Forces’.

1. Worthing Armed Forces Day. Pic S Robards SR2206271 Worthing Armed Forces Day. Pic S Robards SR2206271 Photo: S Robards Photo Sales

