​​A new adapted bike for children has been added to the CYCALL fleet at Brooklands Park in Worthing, thanks to Angmering Cycling Club's fundraising.

The club made the project providing adapted bicycles for disabled adults and children its Charity of the Year for 2022 and founder Martine Walters said CYCALL was extremely grateful.

Martine, who is also the charity's chair, said: "A highlight of the year was a fundraising day held at Brooklands Park, which saw members of Angmering Cycling Club completing a grand total of 1,000 laps of Brookland Parks in just two hours.

"The funds raised were used to buy a new adapted bike for children living with disabilities. This means even more children will be able to enjoy the simple pleasure of cycling.

Handover of the new bike to CYCALL by Angmering Cycling Club

"We are so grateful to Angmering Cycling Club for the support they gave us last year. It was the perfect partnership."

