Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, on Saturday, August 24, was planned by Tetiana Zakalhiuznha, with St George’s Church and the Ukrainian Friends Network, a new Worthing-based charity helping the integration and personal development of Ukrainians arriving in Worthing.

Tetiana said: “We are all extremely grateful for the generous support and friendship we have experienced since arriving in Worthing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"At the same time, we do not lose touch with Ukraine and try to help those who need it. After all, our strength is in unity.”

Ukrainian women and children staying with hosts in Worthing have come together to celebrate their country’s independence.

St George’s Church, in Worthing, provides a warm and welcoming environment for the women to learn English and socialise, whilst they adjust to their new lives in a foreign country.

Some of these refugees have suffered severe trauma and all have had to leave husbands and partners back in the Ukraine helping the war effort. Click here to read their personal stories.

Support activities have included tennis and beach volleyball, as sport helps take focus away from the tragic events back home.

Plans are now being made for an increased range of network activities, to be based on the priority needs of the Ukrainian refugees – including support to find suitable paid work.

St George’s Church, in Worthing, provides a warm and welcoming environment for the women to learn English and socialise, whilst they adjust to their new lives in a foreign country. Photo: Steve Robards

Have you read?: Worthing Under Attack: Historian draws on personal testimonies to tell the story of Worthing in the Second World War

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Support activities have included tennis and beach volleyball, as sport helps take focus away from the tragic events back home.