Worthing-based Ukrainian refugees come together to celebrate their country’s independence
Ukrainian women and children staying with hosts in Worthing have come together to celebrate their country’s independence.
The event, on Saturday, August 24, was planned by Tetiana Zakalhiuznha, with St George’s Church and the Ukrainian Friends Network, a new Worthing-based charity helping the integration and personal development of Ukrainians arriving in Worthing.
Tetiana said: “We are all extremely grateful for the generous support and friendship we have experienced since arriving in Worthing.
"At the same time, we do not lose touch with Ukraine and try to help those who need it. After all, our strength is in unity.”
Most Popular
St George’s Church, in Worthing, provides a warm and welcoming environment for the women to learn English and socialise, whilst they adjust to their new lives in a foreign country.
Some of these refugees have suffered severe trauma and all have had to leave husbands and partners back in the Ukraine helping the war effort. Click here to read their personal stories.
Support activities have included tennis and beach volleyball, as sport helps take focus away from the tragic events back home.
Plans are now being made for an increased range of network activities, to be based on the priority needs of the Ukrainian refugees – including support to find suitable paid work.
Have you read?: Worthing Under Attack: Historian draws on personal testimonies to tell the story of Worthing in the Second World War
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.