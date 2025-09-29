Worthing best friends to star in new TV show

TV viewers in West Sussex can look forward to seeing local faces feature on a new show about cruising.

Best friends Kerri-Anne and Julie from Worthing star in The Cruise: Fun Loving Brits at Sea – a brand-new TV series produced by Title Role Productions in partnership with Ambassador Cruise Line for ‘5’.

Kerri-Anne and Julie will appear in episodes six to 10 of The Cruise: Fun Loving Brits at Sea airing from Monday 6 October through to Friday 10 October every weekday on 5 from 4pm - 5pm and on 5+1 from 5pm – 6pm. The full 20-part series, which started on 29 September and runs until 24 October, showcases Ambassador’s no-fly offering, following groups of friends and family as they hop aboard Ambience and Ambition for a week of fun both on board and ashore. All episodes will also be available to stream on 5.

Narrated by Helen Lederer, the British comedian, writer and actress, the week featuring Kerri-Anne and Julie follows the friends as they enjoy a sailing aboard Ambition that includes ports of call in Cadiz, Gibraltar, Vigo and Brest.

The pair, who have known each other for 12 years, describe themselves as “perfectly imperfect”. They met when Kerri-Anne moved to Worthing from Croydon thirteen years ago with her children. In search of a little more company, she bought a dog and started to go on walks with other mums from school... and the rest is history!

Although inseparable, Kerri-Anne and Julie are quick to express how different they are - but each share a keen interest in travel. While Julie, who has never holidayed at sea before, works in retail at Gatwick Airport and loves exploring new places, the sea has been a part of Kerri-Anne’s life for as long as she can remember. Her dad was a Cruise Director, leading her to work on cruise lines as a Youth Activity Director for 10 years from the age of 22. “I feel entirely at peace when afloat and it’s something deeply close to my heart,” says Kerri-Anne. “I’ve cruised many times before, but doing it with my ‘bestie’ for the very first time was really special.”

Across all five days on ‘5’, viewers will see Kerri-Anne and Julie making the most of every moment: flamenco dancing and long lunches in Cadiz, a birthday celebration in Gibraltar complete with afternoon tea at the Rock Hotel; and, back on board Ambition, dancing the night away at a Silent Disco, whale watching with ocean conservationists and enjoying a West End-style show - a thrilling musical adventure with a modern twist, The Chronicles of a Pirate King – followed by a Gala Dinner. As fitness fanatics that are ‘always looking for ways to keep fit whilst having fun’, Ambition’s gym and Spa was another favourite destination on their sailing!

“The sailing surpassed all our expectations – the food, the service, the entertainment, it was all amazing,” says Julie. “While almost impossible to choose one, my highlight was cycling around Vigo by e-bike, while Kerri loved the chance to enjoy some amazing food in Cadiz. But the best part was enjoying quality time together – we laughed non-stop and we’re already planning our next Ambassador cruise.”

Kerri-Anne and Julie’s sense of fun, friendship and adventure shine through across the week, showing exactly why they are “the perfect ‘Fun Loving Brits at Sea”, according to Ambassador’s Chief Marketing Officer, Gordon Nardini. “The series captures everything that makes a cruise holiday magical while reflecting the sense of community Kerri-Anne and Julie discovered on board, and which lies at the heart of the Ambassador brand: reconnecting with family and friends, exploring new destinations, meeting new people, life on a ship and, of course, making memories that last a lifetime.”