The Worthing-wide Big Listen has been launched. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The Big Listen, launched by Worthing Borough Council on Friday, is intended to strengthen relationships with community groups and listen to and work with residents on the issues they care about most.

Members of The Big Listen team will travel around the borough attending community events and holding pop-up conversations at key locations. Equipped with bright red chairs, they will talk to residents and listen to views about how Worthing can be reimagined for 2030 and how everyone can work together.

Councillor Carl Walker, the council’s deputy leader, said: “The Big Listen marks a step change in the way the council works with and for the community. This will involve creating multiple and varied opportunities for communities to really be heard.

“We will ensure that the outcomes of these listening activities are reflected in council strategy and will drive the delivery of the council going forward. This is the first step in exploring the role our council could play in creating more opportunities for resident participation, improved communication and inclusion.

“We want to hear about what most concerns, interests and inspires people in Worthing, how residents want us to work for them and how we can work together to make our town even better.”

A series of pop-up events will be organised by the council over August and September to encourage the community to speak, while The Big Listen team will also go to community events to listen to people.

There will also be workshops with members of the community to help the council understand what information gathered reveals and how it might inform plans.

As well as Council staff being out and about listening to residents and visitors, people can also have their say online from the comfort of their own home – or anywhere they have an internet connection.

A dedicated page has been created on the council’s website – www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/the-big-listen – which will be regularly updated with details of when and where The Big Listen team will be.

