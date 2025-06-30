Worthing bin collection times altered due to Amber Heat Health Alert
Adur & Worthing Councils announced that bin collection times would be altered for Monday, June 30, and Tuesday, July 1.
The normal advice is for bins to be put out by 6.30am on collection day, whether it is the week for grey general rubbish bins or blue recycling bins. This also applies to the weekly paid-for garden waste bin collection service.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, the council said: "We’ll be starting our bin collections earlier than usual this Monday and Tuesday so we wanted to give everyone who is due to be visited by our teams a heads up so they are prepared.
"If one of your bins is due to be collected on either day, please make sure you have left it out by 6am that day so that it doesn’t get missed.
"Collection times return to normal from Wednesday. Thanks everyone for your help."
The Amber Alert started on June 30 at 10am and will end on July 2 at 9am. Significant impacts are expected across health and social care services due to the high temperatures.
