​Boardgamers have raised hundreds of pounds for a Worthing charity after it offered them a venue to save their Thursday night meet-ups.

Worthing Boardgamers meets three times a week at different venues around the town but the Thursday night option fell through in early 2023.

Broadwater Support Group and Community Hub, which opened in South Farm Road in April last year, kindly offered its café space to the club in lieu of donations.

Stuart Jordan explained: "After the Thursday night venue fell through back in early 2023, Worthing Boardgamers were offered space to meet up at the Broadwater Support Community Hub.

"Rather than paying a membership fee, attendees of the board game group donate food or money to the hub. Since July 2023, the gamers have raised more than £700, helping the hub to support more than 230 families with a weekly shop."

Margaret Howard, Worthing borough councillor for Broadwater, and retired midwife Pat Schan started the support group in March 2020 to help people during the Covid lockdown.

Their long-held dream to open a community hub came to fruition on April 8, 2023, and it now offers a food pantry, pet pantry, community library and café space to relax and meet others.

There is also help with school uniforms, wellbeing sessions, carers support meetings and an advice service.

Worthing Boardgamers meet at Comics Games and Coffee on Mondays from 6pm to 10pm, Dice Board Game Lounge on Tuesdays from 7pm to 10pm and Broadwater Support Group and Community Hub on Thursdays from 7pm to 10pm.

The club welcomes anyone, regardless of how experienced they are at tabletop gaming. Join the Worthing Boardgamers group on Facebook for more information.