Worthing bonfire night fireworks in 9 stunning pictures

A fireworks spectacular took place on Sunday night.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 7th Nov 2023, 11:08 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 11:19 GMT

Thousands turned out for Worthing Lions’ stunning show for bonfire night with fireworks launching from Worthing Pier.

These beautiful pictures were captured by Len Brook Photography, as the show was in full swing.

Len Brook captured these stunning photos of Worthing's fireworks display on Sunday evening.

1. Worthing fireworks 2023

Len Brook captured these stunning photos of Worthing's fireworks display on Sunday evening. Photo: Len Brook Photography

2. Worthing fireworks 2023

Len Brook captured these stunning photos of Worthing's fireworks display on Sunday evening. Photo: Len Brook Photography

3. Worthing fireworks 2023

Len Brook captured these stunning photos of Worthing's fireworks display on Sunday evening. Photo: Len Brook Photography

4. Worthing fireworks 2023

Len Brook captured these stunning photos of Worthing's fireworks display on Sunday evening. Photo: Len Brook Photography

