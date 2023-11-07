A fireworks spectacular took place on Sunday night.
Thousands turned out for Worthing Lions’ stunning show for bonfire night with fireworks launching from Worthing Pier.
1. Worthing fireworks 2023
Len Brook captured these stunning photos of Worthing's fireworks display on Sunday evening. Photo: Len Brook Photography
