Worthing bowls enthusiast celebrates 100th birthday

Brenda was born in a maternity home on Shoreham Beach on April 2, 1922, and spent most of her childhood at boarding school before moving to Australia for six months.

At the start of the Second World War, she joined the RAF and worked as secretary to the commanding officer of Squadron 544, based in Benson, Oxfordshire.

The daughter of a friend Brenda met in the RAF, Pauline, travelled over from Jersey to join in the 100th birthday celebrations.

Brenda Templeton with the birthday card she received from the Queen

It was also during the war that Brenda met and married Frank, a pilot flying Mosquito aircraft.

Over the years, her biggest hobby has been playing and watching lawn bowls, often spending her days at Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club with friends.

To celebrate Brenda’s birthday, the catering team at Caer Gwent made afternoon tea for her to share with her daughter-in-law Yoriko and Pauline.

Brenda, who describes herself as a ‘local yokel’, also received a birthday card from the Queen.

She said she had enjoyed ‘a brilliant and fulfilling life’ and was now happy at Caer Gwent.

Sammy Paynter, health and wellbeing co-ordinator at the home, said: “Brenda is a much-loved member of our Caer Gwent family. She is always positive and looks on the bright side, bringing fun and laughter to fellow residents.”